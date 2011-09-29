BUDAPEST, Sept 29 The European Commission has requested Hungary to abolish its special turnover tax on telecoms operators which it introduced in Oct. 2010, the Commission said in a statement.

"The Commission considers this tax is illegal under EU telecoms rules because revenue from the taxes is used for the Government's central budget and not for meeting the specific costs of regulating the telecoms sector," it said.

"Hungary has also failed to comply with its obligation to consult interested parties in an appropriate manner on any amendments of charges applied to telecoms operators."

Hungary now has two months to inform the Commission of measures taken to comply with EU telecoms rules.

If it fails to do so, the Commission may refer Hungary to the EU's Court of Justice, the Commission said. (Reporting by Krisztina Than)