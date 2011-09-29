BUDAPEST, Sept 29 The European Commission has
requested Hungary to abolish its special turnover tax on
telecoms operators which it introduced in Oct. 2010, the
Commission said in a statement.
"The Commission considers this tax is illegal under EU
telecoms rules because revenue from the taxes is used for the
Government's central budget and not for meeting the specific
costs of regulating the telecoms sector," it said.
"Hungary has also failed to comply with its obligation to
consult interested parties in an appropriate manner on any
amendments of charges applied to telecoms operators."
Hungary now has two months to inform the Commission of
measures taken to comply with EU telecoms rules.
If it fails to do so, the Commission may refer Hungary to
the EU's Court of Justice, the Commission said.
(Reporting by Krisztina Than)