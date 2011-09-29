(Adds background, market reaction, analyst comment)

BUDAPEST, Sept 29 The European Commission said on Thursday it had asked Hungary to abolish a special tax on telecom operators which breaches EU rules but the Hungarian government said it saw no need to change the levy, imposed last year to help fill a budgetary hole.

The ruling will add to risks for investors in Hungary, which is relying largely on unorthodox fiscal policies to keep its budget deficit below the the European Union's 3 percent ceiling.

It comes a day before a draft of the 2012 budget -- seen as a key test of the government's fiscal resolve -- is due to be submitted to parliament.

In a statement, the Commission said Hungary should inform it within two months of measures to comply with European Union rules, or it may refer the case to the EU's Court of Justice.

"The Commission considers this tax is illegal under EU telecoms rules because revenue from the taxes is used for the Government's central budget and not for meeting the specific costs of regulating the telecoms sector," it said.

Hungary hoped to earn 60 billion forints ($282.1 million) this year -- about 0.2 percent of GDP -- from the "crisis tax", which was imposed last October alongside levies on energy and retail firms and banks and is due to stay in effect until 2013.

The government said later on Thursday that it saw no reason to alter the telecoms tax.

"The government ... believes there is no reason for making changes and we are ready to face the debate over this in the European court as well," the prime minister's spokesman said in a statement.

News of the EU ruling slightly weakened the forint and lifted shares of Magyar Telekom by about 4.5 percent.

Abolition of the tax would tear another hole in Hungary's budget after a European Court ruling in July forced the government to refund 250 billion forints worth of value-added tax (VAT) this year. The government has said it will finance the repayments by selling state assets.

"Now they can choose to go to court (over the telecoms tax) and win time ... or they may say the big reserves planned in the 2012 budget can also cover that shortfall," said Janos Samu, analyst at Concorde.

"Even a slight rise in the deficit next year would not cause serious wounds to the budget," he added. "What is watched now is whether the draft budget to be submitted tomorrow is credible and includes spending side measures."

Hungary aims to cut its budget deficit to 2.5 percent of gross domestic product in 2012 by cutting spending and boosting revenues, partly via a hike in the top value-added tax rate to 27 percent from 25 percent.

A draft bill is due to be presented to parliament on Friday. ($1 = 212.679 Hungarian Forints) (Reporting by Krisztina Than and Sandor Peto; Editing by Catherine Evans)