BUDAPEST Nov 20 Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor
Orban on Friday said it was high time the European Union
reconsidered the basic parameters binding it together, then
revamp its founding treaties, or face political radicalisation
across the continent.
Orban has been at odds with Brussels ever since coming to
power in 2010, and recently became an outspoken critic of the
EU's handling of the migration crisis and other challenges.
Asked about a Dutch proposal to create a tighter core in the
EU with external passport controls, dubbed a "mini-Schengen",
Orban said not only Schengen but other aspects of the EU were
ineffectual today and needed to be reformed.
He said the migration crisis and heightened risk of
terrorism made new security and border control regulations
necessary, and the recent euro zone crisis forced questions
about a joint monetary policy without a common fiscal policy.
"Several things that happened in the past six to seven years
prompt European leaders to rethink basic aspects of European
politics," Orban said in an interview with Hungarian public
radio.
"It is highly likely that then we will have to adjust the
fundamental treaties of the EU. The Schengen treaty begs for
correction. If you think back to the Greek financial crisis and
the answers we gave to that, the situation is the same."
The lack of coordinated fiscal policy to support joint
monetary policy in the euro zone probably also called for
amendment to EU treaties, he said.
"If we want to step up against the terrorism threat, again
we need to do the same. If we don't want immigration to erode
public safety then we need new rules. I think the time has come
to ask the basic questions of the European Union once again."
He said after last week's Paris attacks by Islamist gunmen,
some of whom were believed to have travelled to fight in Syria,
there was no reason to doubt that there was link between
immigration and terrorism, even if EU leaders were reluctant to
accept it.
If the bloc did not face up to facts, voters would turn to
parties that do, Orban said.
"Under such circumstances support keeps growing for radical,
extremist, off-mainstream political forces that question the
current European system but call a spade a spade."
"We must not stop speaking the truth to the radical parties
because voters will follow those who speak the truth and
European politics will grow more radical, which is in nobody's
interest."
Orban's own Fidesz party remains by far the most popular in
Hungary, with the radical right-wing Jobbik party its strongest
opposition.
