BUDAPEST, July 18 Hungary's state-owned Eximbank has signed a 100 million euro credit deal with China's Export-Import Bank to help companies in Hungary boost exports to China, news agency MTI cited Economy Minister Mihaly Varga as saying on Thursday.

Varga said the banks also signed an agreement based on which Hungary would contribute $30 million to a $500 million Chinese investment fund in central Europe.

MTI cited Varga as saying that the fund would invest $100 million in Hungary over the coming years, primarily in the fields of infrastructure development, telecommunications and energy. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)