BRIEF-Alliance Financial Group posts qtrly net profit of 129.7 mln rgt
* year ago, qtrly net profit 135.6 million rgt, qtrly revenue 361.2 million rgt
LONDON, Dec 5 (IFR) - Hungary's Magyar Export-Import Bank, rated Ba1/BB/BB+, is planning to issue a long 5-year US dollar-denominated bond.
The issuer, which is wholly owned by the Republic of Hungary, has set initial price guidance for the new note in the 5.875% area.
Deutsche Bank and Jefferies are the leads on the transaction. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Sudip Roy)
SEOUL, Feb 22 South Korea's central bank held the smallest amount of foreign exchange currency forward positions last year since end-2012, data from the International Monetary Fund showed, in a sign the bank may have intervened less to weaken the won for trade competitiveness.
* HY profit attributable HK$ 4.34 billion versus HK$3.30 billion