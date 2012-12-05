LONDON, Dec 5 (IFR) - Hungary's Magyar Export-Import Bank, rated Ba1/BB/BB+, is planning to issue a long 5-year US dollar-denominated bond.

The issuer, which is wholly owned by the Republic of Hungary, has set initial price guidance for the new note in the 5.875% area.

Deutsche Bank and Jefferies are the leads on the transaction. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Sudip Roy)