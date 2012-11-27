* State-owned Eximbank eyes 2 bln euro in medium-term notes

* Deutsche and Jefferies mandated for investor meetings-IFR

* Eximbank's job is to provide financing for Hungarian firms

BUDAPEST, Nov 27 Hungary's state-owned Magyar Export-Import Bank (Eximbank) is planning to issue up to 2 billion euros ($2.6 billion) in medium-term notes, Thomson Reuters news and analysis service IFR said on Tuesday.

Eximbank, which provides export financing and export guarantees for companies in the central European country, has mandated Jefferies International Limited as sole arranger of the programme and asked both it and Deutsche Bank to arrange investor meetings in the United States and Europe, IFR said.

Eximbank declined comment on the planned issue.

Hungary, which has been in stop-go talks with the International Monetary Fund and European Union about a financing backstop for over a year, has not tapped international markets for a sovereign issue this year.

It has been issuing forint denominated government papers smoothly and the government also has significant financing buffers.

However, the economy is in recession and banks are reluctant to lend after the government imposed Europe's highest bank tax on the sector. Foreign banks are withdrawing funding from their subsidiaries across central Europe, but the deleveraging has been more pronounced in Hungary.

Credit demand is also weak and, with the help of Eximbank, the government aims to boost lending to Hungarian firms.

($1 = 0.7713 euros) (Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Mark Potter)