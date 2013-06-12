UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BUDAPEST, June 12 Following is a list of events in Hungary and the region, as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.
(For any queries: Budapest editorial +36 1 327 4745)
WHAT IS HAPPENING IN HUNGARY (ALL TIMES GMT)
BUDAPEST - Central bank publishes minutes of its May policy meeting (1200)
GYOR - Audi opens new production unit in western Hungary (0830)
IN THE REGION
BULGARIA - Inflation, May (0800)
CZECH - T-bond auctions (1015)
IN THE NEWS REUTERS
Hungarian inflation rises to 1.8 percent y/y in May
Hungary's headline inflation rate quickened to an annual 1.8 percent in May from a 38-year-low of 1.7 percent year-on-year in April, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Tuesday.
TABLE
INSTANT VIEW:
Hungary's Richter signs deal on Esmya sale in Latin America
Hungarian drug maker Richter has signed a licensing agreement with Laboratoire HRA Pharma that allows the Hungarian company to sell its Esmya medicine for uterine myoma in Latin America, it said in a statement on Tuesday. (Reporting by Marton Dunai)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources