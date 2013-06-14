UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BUDAPEST, June 14 Following is a list of events in Hungary and the region, as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.
(For any queries: Budapest editorial +36 1 327 4745)
WHAT IS HAPPENING IN HUNGARY (ALL TIMES GMT)
BUDAPEST - Industry output, final (0700)
IN THE REGION
CZECH - Govt debt, Q1 (0700)
SLOVAKIA - Inflation, May (0700)
POLAND - Inflation, May (0700)
IN THE NEWS REUTERS
Hungary's farm PPI eases to 11.5 pct y/y in April
Hungarian agricultural producer prices rose by an annual 11.5 percent in April after a 14.6 percent increase in March, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Thursday.
Hungary sells HUF 55.00 bln of govt bonds
Hungary sold 55.00 billion forints ($247 million) worth of government bonds at an auction on Thursday, the Government Debt Management Agency (AKK) said. (Reporting by Marton Dunai)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources