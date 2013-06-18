BUDAPEST, June 18 Following is a list of events in Hungary and the region, as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

(For any queries: Budapest editorial +36 1 327 4745)

WHAT IS HAPPENING IN HUNGARY (ALL TIMES GMT)

BUDAPEST - wages data April (0700)

BUDAPEST - 3month treasury bill auction (0930)

BUDAPEST - Socialist party leader Attila Mesterhazy press conference (0730)

BUDAPEST - Econ ministry state secrectary Gabor Orban speaks at conference about economic stimulus (0800)

IN THE REGION

POLAND - wages

CZECH - central bank Governor Mirosav Singer to present annual Financial Stability Report including banking stress tests

IN THE NEWS REUTERS

UPDATE 2-Hungary surprises with new bank and telecoms taxes

BUDAPEST, June 17 Hungary's government raised taxes on the mostly foreign-owned financial and telecoms sectors on Monday to plug budget holes but also rattling investors who have already experienced three years of unpredictable policies. for factbox pls double click

CEE MARKETS 2-Czech crown shrugs off PM's resignation

BUCHAREST/BUDAPEST, June 17 The crown rebounded on Monday, shrugging off the resignation of the Czech prime minister as a recovery in risk appetite in global markets lifted Central European assets.

Hungary's central bank has dropped the idea of replacing its main market liquidity tool, the two-week bills, with two-week deposits, the bank said in a statement on its www.mnb.hu website on Monday.

Hungary's central bank has room to cut interest rates further while it is also eyeing external markets "very seriously" and would be ready to act if investor sentiment soured, a rate setter told Dow Jones on Monday.

Hungary's construction sector output grew by an annual 9.8 percent in April after an increase of 9.9 percent in March, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Monday.

(Reporting by Krisztina Than)