BUDAPEST - No events of note.

IN THE REGION

ROMANIA - Nuclear power plant operator Nuclearelectrica launches IPO for 10 percent stake

CZECH - CEZ annual general meeting

POLAND - Industry output, May (1200)

POLAND - PPI, May (1200)

IN THE NEWS REUTERS

Hungarian watchdog warns court about fx loan case rulings

Hungary's financial watchdog PSZAF has warned the country's top judicial authority against passing a blanket ruling on lawsuits launched by foreign-currency debtors against their banks, saying it could undermine the entire financial system.

Hungarian man, 98, charged with WW2 crimes -prosecutors

Hungarian prosecutors on Tuesday charged a 98-year-old man who tops the Nazi-hunting Simon Wiesenthal Center's wanted list with war crimes, saying he had helped to deport Jews to Auschwitz in World War Two.

Hungary sees up to HUF 110-120 bln revenue from tax hikes

Hungary's latest tax increases could generate enough revenues this year to offset most of an expected revenue loss of 110-120 billion forints due to low inflation, Economy Minister Mihaly Varga told MR1 radio on Tuesday.

Hungary gross wages rise by 4.5 pct y/y in April

Hungary's gross average wages rose by 4.5 percent year-on-year in April after a 3.2 percent increase in March, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Tuesday.

Hungary plans household energy bills cut by further 10 pct

Hungary's ruling Fidesz party wants the government to cut household gas and electricity prices further by at least 10 percent in the autumn, national news agency MTI reported on Tuesday, citing the party's parliamentary group leader. (Reporting by Marton Dunai)