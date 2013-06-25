BUDAPEST, June 25 Following is a list of events in Hungary and the region, as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

(For any queries: Budapest editorial +36 1 327 4745)

WHAT IS HAPPENING IN HUNGARY (ALL TIMES GMT)

BUDAPEST - Central bank rate decision (1200)

BUDAPEST - 3-month T-bill auction (0930)

IN THE REGION

CZECH - President Milos Zeman expected to hold presser after talks with party leaders about choosing new Prime Minister

ROMANIA - Money supply, May

ROMANIA - T-bond auction

POLAND - Retail sales, May (0800)

POLAND - Unemployment, May (0800)

SLOVAKIA - C/A, April

IN THE NEWS REUTERS

Hungary to spend $437 mln on reorganising cooperative banks

Hungary will spend 100 billion forints ($437 million) to reorganise the country's cooperative banks, the government spokesman was quoted as saying on Monday.

Bike sharing offers big fitness benefits for the little commute

With bike sharing plans rolling on asphalt from New York City to Budapest, experts say city streets are becoming as fitness-friendly as country trails.

ANALYSIS-Electing the EU Commission chief - a dumb bright idea?

By linking the choice of president of the executive European Commission to the European Parliament elections in the 2009 Lisbon Treaty, EU leaders hoped to reverse rising abstentionism and overcome Europe's widely bemoaned "democratic deficit". (Reporting by Marton Dunai)