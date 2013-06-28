BUDAPEST, June 28 Following is a list of events in Hungary and the region, as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

BUDAPEST - Q1 current account balance (0630)

BUDAPEST - May producer price index (0700)

CZECH REPUBLIC - Money supply 05/13, foreign debt Q1/13 (1000)

SLOVENIA - June inflation figures (1030)

Czech crown slides on central bank reference to intervention

The Czech crown fell to a one-month low against the euro on Thursday after the Czech central bank said interventions to weaken the currency were increasingly likely.

Magyar Telekom cuts profit guidance after tax increases

Magyar Telekom cut its profit guidance for 2013 after parliament passed the government's latest budget adjustments, including a tax increase on telecommunications companies.

Hungary central bank head says rate-cutting cycle not over

Hungary's cycle of interest rate cuts is not over, central bank head Gyorgy Matolcsy said on Thursday, brushing off suggestions in the bank's inflation report that tensions in global markets might force it to raise borrowing costs. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)