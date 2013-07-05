BUDAPEST, July 5 Following is a list of events in Hungary and the region, as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

WHAT IS HAPPENING IN HUNGARY (ALL TIMES GMT)

BUDAPEST - Prelim industry output May (0700)

BUDAPEST - Cbank to release end June FX reserves data (0630)

IN THE REGION

ROMANIA - May average wages

POLAND - Cbank FX reserves

IN THE NEWS REUTERS

UPDATE 1-Hungarian court rules in favour of OTP in FX loan case

BUDAPEST, July 4 Hungary's supreme court backed OTP Bank on Thursday in a test case over a foreign currency loan contract disputed by one of the bank's debtors, ruling that the contract was valid.

Panasonic to close solar cell factory in Hungary-Nikkei

July 5 Japan's Panasonic Corp plans to shut down its sole European solar cell plant next March and dismiss about 500 workers at the factory, the Nikkei reported.

The Hungarian factory will end production in September.

POLL-Zloty seen outshining CEE currencies, recovering losses

The zloty will rise the most among central European currencies in the next 12 months as Polish and euro zone economies gain some traction, a monthly Reuters poll showed on Wednesday.

Richter to split shares 10-way on July 16

Hungarian drug maker Richter said on Thursday it had been allowed to split the nominal value of its common shares ten-way in a court decision in Budapest, reducing the common shares' face value to 100 forints from 1,000 forints now. (Reporting by Krisztina Than)