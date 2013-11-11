BUDAPEST Nov 11 Following is a list of events in Hungary and the region, as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

WHAT IS HAPPENING IN HUNGARY (ALL TIMES GMT)

IN THE REGION

ROMANIA - 5-yr T-bond tender

ROMANIA - Parlt commission report expected on Canadian Gabriel Resources' Rosia Montana project

CZECH - Inflation, Oct (0800)

ROMANIA - Inflation, Oct (0800)

SLOVAKIA - Industry output, Sept (0800)

CZECH - Debt issue calendar (1300)

IN THE NEWS REUTERS

Hungary rating might fall if banking sector hurt -Moody's

Hungary would risk putting pressure on its Ba1 credit rating, already on negative outlook, if it takes steps that hurt the banking sector, ratings agency Moody's warned on Friday.

Croatia, Hungary's MOL remain at odds over INA

Hungarian oil group MOL said selling its shares in Croatian peer INA was a possible option, after a meeting with the Croatian government on Friday failed to end a long-running dispute over management rights at INA.

Hungary's MOL says selling its INA stake is an option

Hungarian oil group MOL said on Friday it was prepared to sell its stake in Croatian peer INA, which is at the centre of a wrangle with the Croatian government.

Hungary PM presses top court to rule swiftly on FX loans

Prime Minister Viktor Orban piled pressure on Hungary's top court on Friday to deliver a comprehensive ruling on foreign currency loan lawsuits quickly to clear the way for the government to speed the repayment of outstanding mortgages.

Bottom of Hungary rate cuts not pre-determined -Palotai

The bottom of the Hungarian central bank's interest rate cut cycle is not pre-determined, Daniel Palotai, Managing Director responsible of monetary policy told reporters in response to a question on Friday.

Hungary's Sept trade surplus EUR 847.3 mln -stats

Hungary posted a foreign trade surplus of 847.3 million euros in September according to preliminary data, compared with an August surplus of 613.1 million, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Friday.

Hungary's Sept unadjusted industrial output up 5.5 pct y/y

Hungary's industrial output rose by an annual 5.5 percent in September according to preliminary unadjusted data, after a revised 1.5 percent decline in August, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Friday.