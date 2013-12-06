BUDAPEST Dec 6 Following is a list of events in Hungary and the region, as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

WHAT IS HAPPENING IN HUNGARY (ALL TIMES GMT)

BUDAPEST - Prelim industry output data Oct (0800)

BUDAPEST - Economy Minister Mihaly Varga opens trading on Budapest bourse to launch new Xetra trading system (0800)

IN THE REGION

CZECH - parliament to discuss first reading of draft 2014 budget

POLAND - central bank FX reserves

IN THE NEWS REUTERS

CEE MARKETS 2-Serbia sells euro to defend dinar, IMF in town

BUDAPEST, Dec 5 Serbia's central bank bought the dinar in the market on Thursday to stem a fall by its currency which bucked a rise of other Central European units as the International Monetary Fund assessed the country's budget situation.

POLL-CEE currencies seen recovering from falls, zloty leads

BUDAPEST, Dec 4 Central European currencies, which fell in the past days against the euro, are expected to strengthen over the next 12 month, including the Czech crown which could firm beyond the central bank's threshold of 27 per euro.

