BUDAPEST, June 12 Following is a list of events in Hungary and the region, as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

SLOVAKIA - Inflation, May (0700)

ROMANIA - Inflation, May (0700)

BULGARIA - Inflation, May (0800)

CZECH - 52-wk T-bill auction (1015)

Hungarian consumer prices -0.1 pct y/y in May

Hungarian consumer price growth was in negative territory again in May, data showed on Wednesday, with the pace of annual headline inflation at -0.1 percent in May HUCPIY=ECI.

Hungary price growth to turn positive in second half - government

Hungary's government expects price growth to return to positive territory in the second half of the year after temporarily dipping into negative range in April and May, the Economy Ministry said on Wednesday.

Danone to close three European dairy plants

French food company Danone DANO.PA said on Wednesday it planned to shut three plants in Italy, Germany and Hungary and cut 325 jobs to cope with falling demand for fresh dairy products.

Hungary cbank to weigh need for further easing in June - minutes

Hungary's central bank will decide on the basis of its June inflation report whether to continue its rate cut cycle that brought its main rate to a record low 2.4 percent after a 10 basis point cut last month, it said on Wednesday.

