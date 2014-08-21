BUDAPEST Aug 21 Following is a list of events
in Hungary and the region, as well as news stories and press
reports which may influence financial markets.
WHAT IS HAPPENING IN HUNGARY (ALL TIMES GMT)
BUDAPEST - Government bond tenders (0930)
BUDAPEST - Government to detail July budget figures (1300)
IN THE REGION
ROMANIA - Tender of 300 mln lei August 2016 treasury bonds
CZECH REPUBLIC - Coal mining firm New World Resources (NWR)
to release first half results (0800)
IN THE NEWS REUTERS
POLISH BENCHMARK BOND FIRM, DATA SIGNALS ECONOMIC SLOWDOWN
Polish 5-year benchmark bond PL10YT=RR prices hovered around
record highs on Wednesday after industrial output data signalled
a slowdown in the region's largest economy, increasing prospects
of a rate cut.
