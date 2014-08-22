Unilever prepares 6 bln stg sale of food brands - newspapers
LONDON, March 18 Unilever is preparing a 6 billion pound ($7.44 billion) sale of some of its food brands, British newspapers reported on Saturday, without citing sources.
BUDAPEST Aug 22 Following is a list of events in Hungary and the region, as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.
WHAT IS HAPPENING IN HUNGARY (ALL TIMES GMT)
BUDAPEST - Wages, June (0700)
IN THE REGION
No events of note.
IN THE NEWS REUTERS
RTL Cuts 2014 outlook on new advertising tax in Hungary
RTL Group, Europe's largest broadcaster, cut its 2014 outlook on Thursday as a new advertising tax in Hungary and other problems hit its earnings in the first half of the year.
Hungary to assess fairness of car loans - minister
Hungary's government will assess whether to include car loans in a broad relief package for borrowers to be launched in the coming months, Economy Minister Mihaly Varga said on Thursday.
Raiffeisen plays down impact of Russia sanctions
Raiffeisen Bank International RBIV.VI expects no significant impact from western sanctions against Russia and will not back out of its most profitable market, the Austrian lender said on Thursday as it posted surprisingly strong quarterly results.
Budapest stocks rise, Polish bonds rebound on rate outlook
Hungarian stocks firmed on Thursday, outperforming other Central European markets, as the country's economic performance encouraged some buying and the Russian-Ukrainian crisis did not escalate further.
BayernLB confident of capital in ECB stress tests
German public-sector lender BayernLB BAYLB.UL said it was confident of passing European Central Bank health checks in the coming weeks, as doubts linger about some other landesbanks. (Reporting by Marton Dunai)
* Orly airport evacuated, flights suspended (Adds Le Pen quote)
PARIS, March 17 French advertising group Havas said on Friday that it would not pull advertising from Alphabet Inc's Google platforms on a global basis, after its British business suspended activity with the U.S. company over concerns about its YouTube website.