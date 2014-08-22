BUDAPEST Aug 22 Following is a list of events in Hungary and the region, as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

(For any queries: Budapest editorial +36 1 327 4745)

WHAT IS HAPPENING IN HUNGARY (ALL TIMES GMT)

BUDAPEST - Wages, June (0700)

IN THE REGION

No events of note.

IN THE NEWS REUTERS

RTL Cuts 2014 outlook on new advertising tax in Hungary

RTL Group, Europe's largest broadcaster, cut its 2014 outlook on Thursday as a new advertising tax in Hungary and other problems hit its earnings in the first half of the year.

Hungary to assess fairness of car loans - minister

Hungary's government will assess whether to include car loans in a broad relief package for borrowers to be launched in the coming months, Economy Minister Mihaly Varga said on Thursday.

Raiffeisen plays down impact of Russia sanctions

Raiffeisen Bank International RBIV.VI expects no significant impact from western sanctions against Russia and will not back out of its most profitable market, the Austrian lender said on Thursday as it posted surprisingly strong quarterly results.

Budapest stocks rise, Polish bonds rebound on rate outlook

Hungarian stocks firmed on Thursday, outperforming other Central European markets, as the country's economic performance encouraged some buying and the Russian-Ukrainian crisis did not escalate further.

BayernLB confident of capital in ECB stress tests

German public-sector lender BayernLB BAYLB.UL said it was confident of passing European Central Bank health checks in the coming weeks, as doubts linger about some other landesbanks. (Reporting by Marton Dunai)