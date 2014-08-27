BUDAPEST Aug 27 Following is a list of events in Hungary and the region, as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

(For any queries: Budapest editorial +36 1 327 4745)

WHAT IS HAPPENING IN HUNGARY (ALL TIMES GMT)

BUDAPEST - Unemployment, May-July (0700)

BUDAPEST - Reail sales, June, second reading (0700)

IN THE REGION

CZECH - Brewer Pivovary Lobkowicz Q2 results (0800)

IN THE NEWS REUTERS

Hungary says inflation outlook means rates can stay low

Hungary's central bank left its main interest rate on hold on Tuesday in line with guidance announced last month when it ended a two-year easing cycle, and said record low rates would stay in place for an extended period.

Polish yields drop to record low on rate cut expectations

Poland led Central European bond prices higher as weak growth in Polish retail sales bolstered expectations the Polish central bank would cut interest rates in coming months. (Reporting by Marton Dunai)