PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 13
March 13 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
BUDAPEST Aug 27 Following is a list of events in Hungary and the region, as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.
WHAT IS HAPPENING IN HUNGARY (ALL TIMES GMT)
BUDAPEST - Unemployment, May-July (0700)
BUDAPEST - Reail sales, June, second reading (0700)
IN THE REGION
CZECH - Brewer Pivovary Lobkowicz Q2 results (0800)
IN THE NEWS REUTERS
Hungary says inflation outlook means rates can stay low
Hungary's central bank left its main interest rate on hold on Tuesday in line with guidance announced last month when it ended a two-year easing cycle, and said record low rates would stay in place for an extended period.
Polish yields drop to record low on rate cut expectations
Poland led Central European bond prices higher as weak growth in Polish retail sales bolstered expectations the Polish central bank would cut interest rates in coming months. (Reporting by Marton Dunai)
LONDON, March 11 The chairman of Britain's biggest retailer Tesco has said he was joking after telling an audience of aspiring non-executive directors (NED) that white men were "an endangered species" in UK boardrooms.
LONDON, March 13 Mobile operator Vodafone will create 2,100 new customer service jobs across Britain in the next two years as part of an investment drive to improve operations in its home market.