BUDAPEST, April 30 Following is a list of events in Hungary and the region, as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

WHAT IS HAPPENING IN HUNGARY (ALL TIMES GMT)

BUDAPEST - Producer prices (0700)

BUDAPEST - Bond auctions (0930)

IN THE REGION

BULGARIA - Finance ministry to publish end-March budget execution data

CZECH - Cigarette maker Philip Morris CR AGM (0800)

CZECH - Money supply 03/15 (1000)

BULGARIA - PPI data (1000)

IN THE NEWS REUTERS

PM revives death penalty debate, draws EU concern

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's Fidesz party, under pressure from a eurosceptic right, said it wanted to raise the question of a possible reintroduction of the death penalty with its European Union partners.

Slovakia push for nuclear plant, utility control throws Enel stake sale awry

Slovakia will talk to Enel about raising the government's stake in utility Slovenske Elektrarne to a majority, pushing the Italian group to change a plan to sell its entire 66 percent share to a private investor.

Raiffeisen Hungary to reduce branch network, cut costs

Austrian lender Raiffeisen will reduce its Hungarian branch network and cut down its costs in Hungary by about 20 percent, the Hungarian bank said.

Fitch does not see short-term change in Hungary rating

Credit rating agency Fitch does not expect a change in Hungary's rating in the short term, it said in an emailed response to Reuters questions just weeks before a regular review.