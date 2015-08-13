BUDAPEST Aug 13 Following is a list of events
in Hungary and the region, as well as news stories and press
reports which may influence financial markets.
WHAT IS HAPPENING IN HUNGARY (ALL TIMES GMT)
BUDAPEST - June construction industry output, June farming
producer price index (0700)
BUDAPEST - Eaton Corp to announce new investment in
Hungary (0845)
BUDAPEST - 1-year Treasury bill tender (0930)
IN THE REGION
ROMANIA - Debt managers tender 300 million lei worth of
six-month treasury bills
ROMANIA - Cenbank to release June current account balance
data
ROMANIA - State-owned gas pipeline operator Transgaz
to release H1 results
CZECH REPUBLIC - July grain harvest estimate (0900)
CZECH REPUBLIC - Current account 06/15 (1000)
POLAND - Selvita on H1 results (1000)
POLAND - Aplisens on H1 results (1200)
POLAND - Deputy PM Piechocinski conference on power supplies
(1200)
POLAND - Kety on H1 results (1200)
POLAND - M3 Money Supply, CPI, current account data (1400)
IN THE NEWS REUTERS
Czech crown bucks equities slide caused by China
The Czech crown strengthened on Wednesday as political
pressure grew on the Czech central bank to let it firm just as
China's moves to weaken the yuan are knocking down Central
European equities.
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)