BUDAPEST Aug 19 Following is a list of events in Hungary and the region, as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

WHAT IS HAPPENING IN HUNGARY (ALL TIMES GMT)

BUDAPEST - June wages data (0700)

BUDAPEST - Economy Ministry news conference (0800)

BUDAPEST - Raiffeisen unit to hold news conference (0930)

BUDAPEST - Government bond tenders (0930)

BUDAPEST - Detailed July budget data (1300)

IN THE REGION

CZECH - Cigarette maker Philip Morris CR to release first half results (0800)

POLAND - Industrial output, PPI, retail sales data (1400)

IN THE NEWS REUTERS

Europe struggles to respond as migrants numbers rise threefold

More than three times as many migrants were tracked entering the European Union by irregular means last month than a year ago, official data showed, many of them landing on Greek islands after fleeing conflict in Syria.

Hungary says sending thousands of police to border against migrants

Hungary will send thousands of policemen to its southern border with Serbia where it is building a security fence to stem an influx of migrants, a top government official said.

Hungary central bank seen holding fire after steep cuts

Hungary's central bank is expected to keep its base rate on hold at a record low 1.35 percent at its meeting on Aug. 25 despite a slowdown in economic growth in the second quarter, according to a Reuters poll of analysts. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)