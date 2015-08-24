BUDAPEST Aug 24 Following is a list of events in Hungary and the region, as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

BUDAPEST - No events of note. Local markets reopen after 4-day long weekend.

ROMANIA - treasury bond tender

ROMANIA - parliament reconvenes for 3-day session to reassess proposed tax cuts

Hungary central bank seen holding fire after steep cuts

Hungary's central bank is expected to keep its base rate on hold at a record low 1.35 percent at its meeting on Aug. 25 despite a slowdown in economic growth in the second quarter, according to a Reuters poll of analysts.

CEE MARKETS-2-Zloty leads currencies lower in risk-off trading

WARSAW, Aug 21 The Polish zloty led the retreat of central and eastern European currencies on Thursday, as lacklustre Chinese industry data renewed a selloff in emerging markets.

Europe struggles to respond as migrants numbers rise threefold

More than three times as many migrants were tracked entering the European Union by irregular means last month than a year ago, official data showed, many of them landing on Greek islands after fleeing conflict in Syria.

Hungary says sending thousands of police to border against migrants

Hungary will send thousands of policemen to its southern border with Serbia where it is building a security fence to stem an influx of migrants, a top government official said. (Reporting by Krisztina Than)