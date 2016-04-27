BUDAPEST, April 27 Following is a list of events
in Hungary and the region, as well as news stories and press
reports which may influence financial markets.
WHAT IS HAPPENING IN HUNGARY (ALL TIMES GMT)
No events of note.
IN THE REGION
CZECH REPUBLIC - Central European Media Enterprises
Q1/16 results
CZECH REPUBLIC - bond auction
IN THE NEWS REUTERS
UPDATE 2-Hungary cuts rate by 15 bps, more "slight" easing
ahead
BUDAPEST, April 26 The National Bank of Hungary
cut its base rate by 15 basis points to a new low of 1.05
percent NBHI on Tuesday as it tries to bolster the economy, but
it signalled that room for more rate cuts was
limited.
CEE MARKETS-Forint rebounds after rate cut, Polish minister
talks up zloty
BUDAPEST, April 26 The forint rebounded on
Tuesday after Hungary's central bank cut rates and the zloty
surged, as exporters bought it after a heavy sell-off on Monday
and it was also helped by verbal intervention from Polish
Finance Minister Piotr Nowak.
Hungary c.bank under fire over its foundations' contracts
A Hungarian opposition party asked state prosecutors to
examine a possible misuse of public funds by foundations set up
by the central bank, in a case seen as a test of transparency
and the role of the bank's head, an ally of the prime minister.
(Reporting by Krisztina Than)