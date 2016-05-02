UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BUDAPEST May 2 Following is a list of events in Hungary and the region, as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.
(For any queries: Budapest editorial +36 1 327 4745)
WHAT IS HAPPENING IN HUNGARY (ALL TIMES GMT)
BUDAPEST - PMI data (0700)
BUDAPEST - Parliament session.
IN THE REGION
CZECH - PMI April (0700)
POLAND - PMI April (0700)
CZECH - Power firm CEZ to release 2015 annual report.
CZECH -Drinks producer KOFOLA CeskoSlovensko to release first quarter results.
IN THE NEWS REUTERS
DDM says has acquired Hungarian leasing company Lombard
BUDAPEST, April 29 Swiss-based DDM Holding AG, a multinational investor and manager of distressed assets, has acquired Hungarian leasing company Lombard, DDM said in a statement on Friday.
UPDATE 1-Hungary ratesetter Nagy tempers rate cut expectations
BUDAPEST, April 28 Hungary's central bank is likely to cut interest rates at most twice more during its current cycle, a deputy governor signalled on Thursday, cautioning against expectations of steep reductions.
Hungary's jobless rate drops to 6.0 pct in Jan-March
BUDAPEST, April 28 Hungary's three-month rolling unemployment rate dropped to 6.0 percent in the January-March period from 6.1 percent in December-February, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Thursday.
(Reporting by Krisztina Than)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.