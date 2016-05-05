BUDAPEST May 5 Following is a list of events in
Hungary and the region, as well as news stories and press
reports which may influence financial markets.
(For any queries: Budapest editorial +36 1 327 4745)
WHAT IS HAPPENING IN HUNGARY (ALL TIMES GMT)
BUDAPEST - Richter Q1 results news conference
(0700)
BUDAPEST - 12-month bill auction (0930)
BUDAPEST - weekly government press conference (1130)
IN THE REGION
ROMANIA - interest rate decision (0800)
ROMANIA - Tbill auction
CZECH - Betting company Fortuna to release Q1/16
results.
CZECH - Czech central bank governing board to meet on
interest rates. New CNB macroeconomic forcast.
IN THE NEWS REUTERS
UPDATE 1-Central Europeans rebuff EU plan to share out
migrants
PRAGUE, May 4 Central European countries
dismissed on Wednesday the EU executive's proposals to share out
migrants among member states, saying any plans for forced
relocation of people were unacceptable or, in Hungary's view,
amounted to blackmail.
Hungary's Richter Q1 net falls 19 pct, slightly better than
forecast
BUDAPEST, May 5 Hungarian drugmaker Richter
GDRB.BU on Thursday reported a 19 percent fall in first-quarter
net profit that beat market expectations as turnover increased
and a large one-off gain tempered adverse exchange rate
effects.
POLL-Poland's zloty to recover as economy outperforms euro
zone
BUDAPEST, May 4 Jitters over Poland's currency
may return in coming weeks but the zloty is forecast to
strengthen against the euro over the next few months as the
economy continues to outperform the euro zone, a Reuters poll of
38 analysts showed on Wednesday.
Hungary to cut special tax on banks further in 2017
BUDAPEST, May 4 Hungary will further cut the tax
burden on the country's banks next year according to a draft tax
bill submitted by the government to parliament late on Tuesday.
CEE MARKETS-Forint eases as some sell bonds, pricing out
rate cuts
BUDAPEST/WARSAW, May 4 The forint eased on
Wednesday, bucking a mostly firming regional trend on a renewed
bout of selling of Hungarian government bonds after the central
bank tempered expectations of further rate cuts.
EBRD board approves taking 15 pct stake in Erste Hungary
unit
BUDAPEST, May 4 The European Bank for
Reconstruction and Development's (EBRD) board of directors has
approved taking a 15 percent stake in the Hungarian unit of
Erste Group Bank ERST.VI, an EBRD spokesman said.
Magyar Telekom Q1 net profit surges, exceeds forecast
Magyar Telekom reported on Tuesday a 245 percent surge in
first-quarter net profit to 11.46 billion forints ($42.27
million) that exceeded market expectations, partly boosted by
one-off gains.
Hungary to hold EU migrant quota referendum by October
Hungary will hold a referendum in September or early October
on whether to accept any future European Union quota system for
resettling migrants, the prime minister's office said on
Tuesday.
(Reporting by Krisztina Than)