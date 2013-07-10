BUDAPEST, July 10 Following is a list of events in Hungary and the region, as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

(For any queries: Budapest editorial +36 1 327 4745)

WHAT IS HAPPENING IN HUNGARY (ALL TIMES GMT)

BUDAPEST - Human Resources Minister Zoltan Balog to hold presser about teachers' wage hikes (0900)

BUDAPEST - Central bank to publish minutes of June meeting (1200)

IN THE REGION

CZECH REPUBLIC - bond auctions

ROMANIA - Trade deficit and June CPI data (0700)

ROMANIA - industrial output data (0700)

IN THE NEWS REUTERS

Hungary posted a foreign trade surplus of 653.2 million euros in May according to preliminary data, compared with 717.4 million in April, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Tuesday.

Hungary cbank allots EUR 100 mln in new swap tender

The National Bank of Hungary allotted 100 million euros in 30-month currency interest rate swaps (CIRS) to commercial banks under its new liquidity programme announced in April, the bank said on its Reuters page on Monday.

(Reporting by Krisztina Than)