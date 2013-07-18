BUDAPEST, July 18 Following is a list of events in Hungary and the region, as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

WHAT IS HAPPENING IN HUNGARY (ALL TIMES GMT)

BUDAPEST - 12month treasury bill auction (0930)

BUDAPEST - Reuters interest rate poll

IN THE REGION

CZECH REPUBLIC - 26-week Tbill auction

ROMANIA - 3-year bond auction

IN THE NEWS REUTERS

Hungary govt will look at FX rates in loan revision

BUDAPEST, July 17 Hungary's government will focus on exchange rate differences as it mulls new legislation to overwrite loan contracts and help troubled foreign currency borrowers, the Justice Ministry said in an emailed comments to Reuters on Wednesday.

OTP shares fall on new Hungarian forex loan plans

Shares in Hungary's OTP Bank fell over 3 percent on Wednesday, pressured by news that the government is exploring potential changes to foreign currency loan contracts to help indebted households.

Hungary ruling party boosts lead over opposition-poll

Hungary's ruling Fidesz party slightly increased its lead in voter support in July over the divided opposition, pollster Median said on Thursday.

Hungary's government is in talks with commercial banks and these talks also include the issue of households' foreign currency mortgages, Economy Minister Mihaly Varga said on Wednesday.

Poland, Romania aim to join CEE power market coupling

National regulators, grid operators and power exchanges from the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland and Romania have signed a memorandum aiming to promote the accession of Poland and Romania to integrated day-ahead power markets in the region.

Hungary mulling bill to amend foreign currency loan contracts

Hungary is considering legislation that could modify the conditions of private foreign currency loans wholesale to help indebted households, Deputy Prime Minister Tibor Navracsics said on Tuesday.

