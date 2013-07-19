BUDAPEST, July 19 Following is a list of events in Hungary and the region, as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

No major scheduled events

IN THE REGION

SLOVAKIA - Unemployment, June (1200)

Hungary rekindles investor fears with FX loan plan

Hungary's new plan to help households laden with foreign currency mortgages has set off alarm bells for investors who believe Prime Minister Viktor Orban is restarting a drive that has already cost big businesses millions of euros.

Hungary PM eyes new ways to help FX borrowers - WSJ

Hungary's government is constantly looking at new ways to help the country's troubled foreign currency borrowers, which it considers its number one challenge, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told the Wall Street Journal in an interview on Friday.

Hungary central bank to deliver 12th rate cut to 4 pct

Hungary's central bank is expected to deliver the twelfth successive 25 basis point cut in its base rate to a new low of 4 percent to help the indebted economy, which clambered out of recession in the first quarter but remains sluggish.

Hungarians to launch new airline in August

Three Hungarian businessmen backed by Middle East investors plan to launch a new Budapest-based full-service airline to plug a market gap left by the collapse of flag carrier Malev last year.

OTP shares extend losses on fx loan risk

Shares in Hungary's OTP Bank extended losses on Thursday, falling 2 percent after steep losses the previous day, pressured by news that the government is planning to overwrite foreign currency loan contracts to help indebted households, traders said. (Reporting by Marton Dunai)