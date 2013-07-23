UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BUDAPEST, July 23 Following is a list of events in Hungary and the region, as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.
(For any queries: Budapest editorial +36 1 327 4745)
WHAT IS HAPPENING IN HUNGARY (ALL TIMES GMT)
BUDAPEST - 3-month T-bill auction (0930)
BUDAPEST - Central bank rate decision (1200) and news conference with Governor Gyorgy Matolcsy (1300)
IN THE REGION
ROMANIA - Central bank to release money supply data for June
CZECH REPUBLIC - Unipetrol Q2 results (0800)
POLAND - Unemployment, retail sales (1000)
IN THE NEWS REUTERS
PROFILE-The banker who knows what's on Hungarian PM's mind
Sandor Csanyi, chief executive of Hungary's OTP bank, is one of a select group of people who know what Prime Minister Viktor Orban is thinking, which is why markets flinched last week when the banker dumped 36 million euros' worth of his firm's shares.
OTP chief sells more shares, market wary of govt plans
Hungary's biggest bank OTP said on Monday that the group's chief executive Sandor Csanyi had sold more of his shares in the group following a sale of a large chunk of his holdings last week. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources