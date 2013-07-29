BUDAPEST, July 29 Following is a list of events in Hungary and the region, as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

WHAT IS HAPPENING IN HUNGARY (ALL TIMES GMT)

BUDAPEST - Central bank publishes results of euro liquidity tenders (1000)

IN THE REGION

No major event scheduled

IN THE NEWS REUTERS

Hungary's Orban risks scaring investors -Bank Austria executive

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban risks scaring off investors with populist legislation ahead of 2014 elections that hurts foreign companies, a Bank Austria executive said.

Hungary to pay off IMF loans this summer, earlier than planned-PM Orban

Hungary will repay its loans from the International Monetary Fund this summer, months earlier than was planned, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Saturday.

Hungary banks cannot take more pain over forex loans: executive

Banks in Hungary cannot afford to foot the bill for Prime Minister Viktor Orban's plan to help borrowers struggling with foreign currency mortgages, a senior banker said, breaking foreign lenders' silence on Orban's latest high-risk scheme. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)