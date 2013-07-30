BUDAPEST, July 30 Following is a list of events in Hungary and the region, as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

(For any queries: Budapest editorial +36 1 327 4745)

WHAT IS HAPPENING IN HUNGARY (ALL TIMES GMT)

BUDAPEST - 3-month bill auction (0930)

BUDAPEST - Unemployment data June (0700)

IN THE REGION

No major event scheduled

IN THE NEWS REUTERS

UPDATE 1-Hungary to pay back 2008 IMF loan by mid-August

BUDAPEST, July 29 Hungary's government will pay back the outstanding sums, worth 2.2 billion euros, owed to the International Monetary Fund from a 2008 bailout by August 12, the Economy Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

Hungary's Orban risks scaring investors -Bank Austria executive

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban risks scaring off investors with populist legislation ahead of 2014 elections that hurts foreign companies, a Bank Austria executive said.

(Reporting by Krisztina Than)