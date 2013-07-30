UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BUDAPEST, July 30
BUDAPEST - 3-month bill auction (0930)
BUDAPEST - Unemployment data June (0700)
UPDATE 1-Hungary to pay back 2008 IMF loan by mid-August
BUDAPEST, July 29 Hungary's government will pay back the outstanding sums, worth 2.2 billion euros, owed to the International Monetary Fund from a 2008 bailout by August 12, the Economy Ministry said in a statement on Monday.
Hungary's Orban risks scaring investors -Bank Austria executive
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban risks scaring off investors with populist legislation ahead of 2014 elections that hurts foreign companies, a Bank Austria executive said.
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources