BUDAPEST Aug 5 Following is a list of events in Hungary and the region, as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

WHAT IS HAPPENING IN HUNGARY (ALL TIMES GMT)

BUDAPEST - June retail sales data (0700)

IN THE REGION

ROMANIA - central bank holds rate setting meeting

ROMANIA -1yr Tbill tender

IN THE NEWS REUTERS

Water polo-Hungary win men's water polo world title

BARCELONA, Spain, Aug 3 Hungary edged Montenegro 8-7 in the men's water polo final to win gold at the world aquatic championships on Saturday.

It was the third world title for the Hungarians to add to their 12 European and nine Olympic gold medals as the tournament's dark horses produced an enthralling final on a warm evening in Barcelona.

Swimming-Hungary's Hosszu wins 400 metres medley gold

BARCELONA, Aug 4 Katinka Hosszu of Hungary won gold in the women's 400 metres individual medley at the world championships in Barcelona on Sunday to follow up on her triumph over 200 metres earlier in the week.

UPDATE 1-Recent forint weakness no reason for serious concern -c.bank

BUDAPEST, Aug 2 Hungary's central bank can continue to cut interest rates as inflation is low and falls in the forint have not threatened financial stability, the bank's chief economist Daniel Palotai told local website portfolio.hu on Friday.

UPDATE 1-Conversion of Hungary FX loans just one option -minister

BUDAPEST, Aug 2 Hungary has discussed several options with banks for phasing out existing foreign currency mortgages and converting them into forints is just one of the proposals, Economy Minister Mihaly Varga told the daily Magyar Hirlap on Friday.

Currency losses hit earnings for Egis

Hungarian pharmaceuticals company Egis posted after tax profits of 2.923 billion forints ($12.89 million) for the third quarter of its business year on Thursday, down 43 percent from the same quarter a year ago.

