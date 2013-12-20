BUDAPEST Dec 20 Following is a list of events in Hungary and the region, as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

(For any queries: Budapest editorial +36 1 327 4745)

WHAT IS HAPPENING IN HUNGARY (ALL TIMES GMT)

No major event scheduled

IN THE REGION

SLOVAKIA - Unemployment rate 11/13 (1200)

IN THE NEWS REUTERS

Hungary central bank sanguine on Fed, says inflation to keep low

Hungary's central bank said on Thursday that average inflation would remain below its 3 percent target in the next two years and prevailing euro/forint exchange rate levels were consistent with the achievement of this medium-term inflation goal.

Hungary's Richter takes control of Mexican partner DNA

Hungarian drugmaker Richter has bought a 70 percent stake in Mexican marketing partner DNA Pharmaceuticals for about $10 million, it said on Thursday, as the company expands its presence in the fast-growing Latin American market. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)