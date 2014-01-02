BRIEF-AcouSort signs its third cooperation agreement for OEM project
* Says has signed a cooperation agreement for the company's third OEM project
BUDAPEST Jan 2 Following is a list of events in Hungary and the region, as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.
WHAT IS HAPPENING IN HUNGARY (ALL TIMES GMT)
BUDAPEST - 12-month T-bill auction (1030)
BUDAPEST - PMI data Dec (0800)
IN THE REGION
POLAND - PMI
CZECH - PMI
CZECH - budget balance Dec 2013
IN THE NEWS REUTERS
CEE MARKETS 1-Currencies end dismal year on flat note, forint set for shaky start to 2014
BUDAPEST, Central European currencies were flat to slightly weaker on Tuesday, ending a dismal year that has seen them depreciate as central banks loosened monetary policy to spur growth. (Reporting by Krisztina Than)
