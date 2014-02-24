BUDAPEST Feb 24 Following is a list of events in Hungary and the region, as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

BUDAPEST - Development Minister, energy group MVM chief hold joint news conference on nuclear plant expansion (0930)

CZECH - PPI, Jan (0800)

SLOVAKIA - Inflation, Jan (0800)

POLAND - Unemployment, Jan (0900)

POLAND - Retail sales, Jan (0900)

Trade surplus protects Hungary despite forint swings - PM

Hungary's economy is shielded from fluctuations in its forint currency because its foreign trade balance is at a record high, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told public radio on Friday.

Deutsche Telekom to invest billions in Hungary broadband

Deutsche Telekom will invest at least a billion dollars in Hungary over the next few years on a nationwide high speed internet network, Chief Executive Timotheus Hottges said on Friday.

Hungary may supplement Ukraine maize shipments to Iran

Hungary could step in to supplement declining maize exports to Iran from crisis-hit neighbour Ukraine, the Agriculture Ministry said on Friday in response to a remark by Iran's ambassador that Hungary could make up for recent shortfalls.

Hungary's gross wages fall 1.1 pct y/y in Dec

Hungary's gross average wages HUWAGE=ECI fell by an annual 1.1 percent in December after a 4.1 percent rise in November, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Friday.