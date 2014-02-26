BUDAPEST Feb 26 Following is a list of events
in Hungary and the region, as well as news stories and press
reports which may influence financial markets.
WHAT IS HAPPENING IN HUNGARY (ALL TIMES GMT)
BUDAPEST - Unemployment, Nov-Jan (0800)
IN THE REGION
CZECH - Telefonica 2013 results (0600)
CZECH - Bond auctions (1115)
IN THE NEWS REUTERS
MOL cuts crude forecasts on lower Kurdistan output
Hungarian oil group MOL has cut its crude oil production
forecasts mainly due to lower expected output from its fields in
the Kurdistan region of Iraq, which had been seen as an
important growth driver for its upstream business.
Firmer forint would be better for Hungarians - Minister
A firmer forint would be better for Hungarian taxpayers
because the currency's weakness increases the government's costs
on its foreign currency debt, Economy Minister Mihaly Varga said
on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Marton Dunai)