WHAT IS HAPPENING IN HUNGARY (ALL TIMES GMT)

BUDAPEST - PMI Feb (0800)

BUDAPEST - 6-week Treasury bill auction (1030)

IN THE REGION

POLAND - PMI Feb (0800)

CZECH - PMI Feb (0800)

CZECH - budget data Feb

IN THE NEWS REUTERS

MOL asks INA to prepare data for possible sale

ZAGREB, Feb 28 Croatia's oil and gas group INA said on Friday it had been asked by its biggest shareholder, Hungary's MOL, to prepare data for possible buyers of MOL's stake.

CEE MARKETS 2-Currencies edge up as tension rises in Ukraine

BUDAPEST, Feb 28 Central European currencies edged up on Friday, with traders wary as emerging markets showed signs of weakness and tension rose in Ukraine.

GDF Suez sells minority stake in Hungary power plant

BUDAPEST, Feb 28 GDF Suez has agreed to sell its 24.5 percent stake in Hungarian Dunamenti gas-fired power plant to MET Group, GDF Suez's Hungarian unit said in a statement on Friday.

Hungary's Q4 investments rise by 14.9 pct y/y -stats

BUDAPEST, Feb 28 Hungary's investments rose by an annual 14.9 percent in the fourth quarter following a 9.8 percent increase in the third quarter, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Friday. (Reporting by Krisztina Than)