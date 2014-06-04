BUDAPEST, June 4 Following is a list of events in Hungary and the region, as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

WHAT IS HAPPENING IN HUNGARY (ALL TIMES GMT)

BUDAPEST - Retail sales, April (0700)

BUDAPEST - GDP, Q1, Final reading (0700)

IN THE REGION

CZECH - GDP, Q1, Final reading (0700)

SLOVAKIA - GDP, Q1, Final reading (0700)

ROMANIA - GDP, Q1 (0700)

BULGARIA - GDP, Q1 (0800)

SLOVAKIA - Wages, Q1 (0700)

CZECH - T-bond auctions (1015)

IN THE NEWS REUTERS

Hungarian court rules against OTP in landmark forex loan case

Hungary's top court ruled on Tuesday that the exchange rate margin applied by OTP Bank on a foreign currency mortgage was unfair and invalid, a ruling that could guide government plans to tackle problem forex loans.

OTP shares fall on Hungarian court's foreign currency loans ruling

Hungary to rely mainly on forint debt issuance - economy minister

Hungary will rely primarily on its domestic, forint-denominated debt market in coming years to refinance its debt in order to decrease foreign currency exposure, Economy Minister Mihaly Varga said on Tuesday.

Hungarians living abroad set for greater role in elections

About a million ethnic Hungarians living elsewhere in Europe could gain citizenship before the 2018 election, the deputy prime minister said on Tuesday, allowing many of them to play an important role in the ballot.

Ukraine rejects Orban's autonomy calls for ethnic Hungarians

A senior Ukrainian official has rejected calls for autonomy for ethnic Hungarians in western Ukraine made by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, suggesting this would undermine the unity of the former Soviet republic. (Reporting by Marton Dunai)