UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BUDAPEST, June 6 Following is a list of events in Hungary and the region, as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.
(For any queries: Budapest editorial +36 1 327 4745)
WHAT IS HAPPENING IN HUNGARY (ALL TIMES GMT)
BUDAPEST - Trade balance, April (0700)
BUDAPEST - Central bank lending survey (0800)
IN THE REGION
ROMANIA - Wages, April (0700)
CEZCH - Construction output, April (0700)
CEZCH - Foreign reserves, May (0800)
CEZCH - Industry output, April (0700)
CEZCH - Trade balance, April (0700)
POLAND - Central bank FX reserves (1200)
IN THE NEWS REUTERS
FITCH AFFIRMS HUNGARY AT 'BB+', OUTLOOK STABLE
Hungary's April industry output up 10.1 pct y/y, beats forecast
Hungary's industrial output HUIND=ECI rose by an annual 10.1 percent in April according to preliminary unadjusted data, faster than analysts' forecast for a 7.2 percent rise, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Thursday.
Hungary's budget gap narrows in May - ministry
Hungary posted a budget surplus of 269.4 billion forints ($1.20 billion) in May, cutting the shortfall for the first five months to 681.7 billion forints, the Economy Ministry said on Thursday.
Assets extend gains as ECB eases policy
Central European assets extended their gains after the European Central Bank cut rates and announced other measures to boost euro zone economies, which could fuel risk appetite in markets. (Reporting by Marton Dunai)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources