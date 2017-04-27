UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BUDAPEST, April 27 Following is a list of events in Hungary and the region, as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.
(For any queries: Budapest editorial +36 1 327 4745)
WHAT IS HAPPENING IN HUNGARY (ALL TIMES GMT)
BUDAPEST - Daimler Hungary annual news conference (0800)
IN THE REGION
CZECH - Unipetrol Q1 results (0600)
CZECH - T-bond auction (1000)
CZECH - T-bill aucrtion (1030)
IN THE NEWS REUTERS
Hungary's Orban fights back after EU case over Soros university
The European Union opened a legal case against Hungary on Wednesday over a threat to close a Budapest university founded by the liberal U.S. financier George Soros, an accusation the country's leader rejected as unfounded.
ANALYSIS-Hungarian opposition struggles to build on anti-Orban sentiment
Anti-government protesters have filled Budapest's streets in recent weeks, but divisions within the opposition and weak support outside the capital mean they are unlikely to herald a serious threat to Prime Minister Viktor Orban in next year's election.
MKB Bank has two new major shareholders
Hungary's MKB Bank, the country's fifth-largest lender by assets, said in a statement on Wednesday that the bank had two new major shareholders. (Reporting by Marton Dunai)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources