BUDAPEST, Sept 12 Hungarian agricultural producer prices fell by 5.1 percent year-on-year in July after a 9.8 percent decline in June, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Friday.

In the first seven months, agricultural producer prices were 9.4 percent lower than in the same period of last year.

Crop prices including fruits and vegetables were 8.4 percent lower from a year ago after a 15.8 percent fall in June. Livestock and related product prices rose by 0.4 percent after a 1.9 percent increase in the prior month. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)