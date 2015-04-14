BUDAPEST, April 14 Hungarian agricultural producer prices fell by 8.1 percent year-on-year in February after a 7.2 percent decline in January, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Tuesday.

Vegetable, fruit and cereals prices fell by 7.9 percent from the previous year, while livestock and related product prices were down by 8.5 percent, it said.

In the first two months, agricultural producer prices were down by an annual 7.4 percent. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)