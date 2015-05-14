BUDAPEST May 14 Hungarian agricultural producer prices fell by 8.2 percent year-on-year in March after an 8.1 percent decline in February, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Thursday.

Vegetable, fruit and cereals prices fell by 9.1 percent from the previous year, while livestock and related product prices were down by 6.6 percent, it said.

In the first quarter, agricultural producer prices were down by an annual 7.9 percent. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)