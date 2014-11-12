BUDAPEST Nov 12 Hungarian agricultural producer prices fell by 5.1 percent year-on-year in September after a revised 3.2 percent decline in August, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Wednesday.

In January-September, agricultural producer prices were 7.4 percent lower than in the same period of last year.

Crop prices including fruits and vegetables were 6.2 percent lower from a year ago after an 4.9 percent annual fall in July. Livestock and related product prices dropped by 3.5 percent after a revised 0.6 percent decrease in the prior month. (Reporting by Marton Dunai)