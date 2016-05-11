BUDAPEST May 11 Chefs from 20 European countries put their chopping, cooking and presentation skills to the test on Wednesday, all eager to secure a place in the prestigious Bocuse d'Or contest, dubbed the "culinary Olympics".

The final of the international competition, founded by French chef Paul Bocuse in 1987 and which draws culinary talent from around the world, will be held in January in France.

The European leg of the contest, held in Budapest on Tuesday and Wednesday, saw chefs from around the continent use local ingredients such as venison and sturgeon with its caviar for their gastronomic creations.

(Reporting By Kriszta Fenyo; Writing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian, editing by Deepa Babington)