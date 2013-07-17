BUDAPEST, July 17 Hungary's government is in talks with commercial banks and these talks also include the issue of households' foreign currency mortgages, Economy Minister Mihaly Varga said on Wednesday.

When asked about the deputy prime minister's comments on Tuesday about possible further help from the government to foreign currency loan holders, Varga said:

"We are in talks with the Bank Association on this issue ... these talks also touch upon the issue of people holding foreign currency mortgages," Varga said.

Varga said the discussions involved housing loans only but declined to give any further detail before the talks are concluded.

Earlier on Wednesday the Banking Association declined comment on the subject. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Krisztina Than)