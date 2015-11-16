BUDAPEST Nov 16 Hungary's forint on Monday
became the first central and eastern European currency to be
added to the CLS settlement system, opening the way to more
trading in the forint by reducing the amount of risk banks and
other investors bear when doing so.
CLS is a specialist US financial institution that provides
settlement services to the foreign exchange market, a
fundamental piece of infrastructure which reduces banks' costs
and exposure to the risk of another party defaulting before
transferring funds agreed under trades.
Reuters reported last month that the Hungarian central bank
had set a target of Nov. 16 for joining the system, which covers
almost all of global wholesale foreign exchange trading and now
some 18 currencies.
"CLS ... has started settling payment instructions in the
Hungarian forint (HUF) on behalf of its settlement members," the
company said.
"While already one of the world's top 25 most active
currencies, we believe that the forint is a currency with
significant growth potential," CLS Chief Executive David Puth
added.
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)