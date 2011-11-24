BUDAPEST Nov 24 Hungary's government believes the forint currency may have been under speculative attack recently and has asked national security authorities to look into the matter, government spokesman Andras Giro-Szasz said on Thursday.

"Considering our macroeconomic indicators, there would be no reason whatsoever to speculate against the forint," he told a news conference.

He also said the government would reimpose a housing eviction ban -- originally lifted on Oct. 1 -- from December until March 2012. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; editing by Anna Willard)