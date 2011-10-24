* Families must be "rescued" from FX debt to protect economy-PM

* Banks are bringing back repatriated profits, this will increase-PM

* PM calls for bank regulation review, commercial/investment banking must be split (Adds more Orban comments, details)

BUDAPEST, Oct 24 Hungary's government aims to gradually eliminate all foreign currency mortgages in Hungary, the prime minister said on Monday, adding that foreign banks were expected to bring back more funds into the country.

The centre-right government is seeking ways to reduce the huge foreign currency debt exposure of households and the economy after recent sharp gains in the Swiss franc , the funding unit of trillions of forints of mortgages, stifled demand and slowed economic growth.

"Let there be no secret about it: the goal is that no Hungarian family should have their home put up as collateral behind any loan that is not in Hungarian currency, or forints," Prime Minister Viktor Orban told parliament.

He said the Hungarian financial system would not bear the burden of eliminating foreign currency debt in one step.

"That's why we have been progressing with new steps over the past one and a half years," he said.

Orban said foreign banks already had to bring back part of their earlier profits which they repatriated, as otherwise they could not meet the conditions set by the government's foreign currency mortgage repayment scheme launched last month.

"They bring it back -- well, not on their own will and they are not enthusiastic and not all of it (profits) -- but still even in case of just one bank we are talking about 600 million euros," Orban said.

"And this will increase, as somehow we need to achieve that at least part of (the profits) they took from Hungary should come back," he added.

The controversial scheme enables households to repay forex mortgages at preferential exchange rates, which forced the central bank into offering euro liquidity from its reserves to banks to temper market volatility.

Banks are expected to post huge losses as a result of the relief scheme, which analysts said could curb lending and contribute to a slowdown in the economy.

"Any expansion of this scheme represents not only a further risk to the currency and FX reserves but also risks further backlash from other EU member states," Gillian Edgeworth, an analyst at UniCredit said in a note on Monday.

Erste Group Bank AG , emerging Europe's second-biggest lender, has said it would face a 500 million euro loss at its Hungarian unit -- which will get up to about 600 million euros of new equity -- following Hungary's move.

BRAVE SOLUTIONS

Hungary's forint was likely to remain driven by weakness in the euro for some time, Orban also said on Monday, adding that banking regulation must be revised.

Orban said the time was ripe to review banking regulation and commercial banks must be separated from investment banks both in Europe and in Hungary to better protect the savings of depositors.

He said Hungary must redouble efforts to reduce its public debt further -- seen falling to 73 percent of economic output this year achieved partly by way of a $15 billion pension grab -- to shield itself from the euro zone debt crisis.

"But this alone is not enough. We must also rescue families from foreign currency debt because this way we can defend our own economy and our own currency," Orban added.

He said Hungary should not be afraid of new recipes and "brave solutions." (Reporting by Marton Dunai/Krisztina Than; editing by Ron Askew)