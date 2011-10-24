* Families must be "rescued" from FX debt to protect
economy-PM
* Banks are bringing back repatriated profits, this will
increase-PM
* PM calls for bank regulation review, commercial/investment
banking must be split
(Adds more Orban comments, details)
BUDAPEST, Oct 24 Hungary's government aims to
gradually eliminate all foreign currency mortgages in Hungary,
the prime minister said on Monday, adding that foreign banks
were expected to bring back more funds into the country.
The centre-right government is seeking ways to reduce the
huge foreign currency debt exposure of households and the
economy after recent sharp gains in the Swiss franc ,
the funding unit of trillions of forints of mortgages, stifled
demand and slowed economic growth.
"Let there be no secret about it: the goal is that no
Hungarian family should have their home put up as collateral
behind any loan that is not in Hungarian currency, or forints,"
Prime Minister Viktor Orban told parliament.
He said the Hungarian financial system would not bear the
burden of eliminating foreign currency debt in one step.
"That's why we have been progressing with new steps over the
past one and a half years," he said.
Orban said foreign banks already had to bring back part of
their earlier profits which they repatriated, as otherwise they
could not meet the conditions set by the government's foreign
currency mortgage repayment scheme launched last month.
"They bring it back -- well, not on their own will and they
are not enthusiastic and not all of it (profits) -- but still
even in case of just one bank we are talking about 600 million
euros," Orban said.
"And this will increase, as somehow we need to achieve that
at least part of (the profits) they took from Hungary should
come back," he added.
The controversial scheme enables households to repay forex
mortgages at preferential exchange rates, which forced the
central bank into offering euro liquidity from its reserves to
banks to temper market volatility.
Banks are expected to post huge losses as a result of the
relief scheme, which analysts said could curb lending and
contribute to a slowdown in the economy.
For a CEE Money story on this pls click
"Any expansion of this scheme represents not only a further
risk to the currency and FX reserves but also risks further
backlash from other EU member states," Gillian Edgeworth, an
analyst at UniCredit said in a note on Monday.
Erste Group Bank AG , emerging Europe's
second-biggest lender, has said it would face a 500 million euro
loss at its Hungarian unit -- which will get up to about 600
million euros of new equity -- following Hungary's
move.
BRAVE SOLUTIONS
Hungary's forint was likely to remain driven by weakness in
the euro for some time, Orban also said on Monday,
adding that banking regulation must be revised.
Orban said the time was ripe to review banking regulation
and commercial banks must be separated from investment banks
both in Europe and in Hungary to better protect the savings of
depositors.
He said Hungary must redouble efforts to reduce its public
debt further -- seen falling to 73 percent of economic output
this year achieved partly by way of a $15 billion pension grab
-- to shield itself from the euro zone debt crisis.
"But this alone is not enough. We must also rescue families
from foreign currency debt because this way we can defend our
own economy and our own currency," Orban added.
He said Hungary should not be afraid of new recipes and
"brave solutions."
(Reporting by Marton Dunai/Krisztina Than; editing by Ron
Askew)